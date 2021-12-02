Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,423 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,214,946. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

CarGurus stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

