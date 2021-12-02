PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSGTY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. PT Semen Indonesia has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

