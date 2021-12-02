PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

