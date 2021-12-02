Pyrk (PYRK) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Pyrk has a market cap of $61,276.72 and $295.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003598 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

