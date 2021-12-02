Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reduced by Analyst

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.53). Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

