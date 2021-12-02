Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

