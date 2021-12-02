Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Qualtrics International also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of XM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,691. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 794.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 496,701 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 634,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,953 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.