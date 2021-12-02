Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,848 shares of company stock worth $75,922,191 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $148.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

