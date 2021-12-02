Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

NYSE PWR opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

