Quantis Network Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $22,551.60 and approximately $11.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.13 or 0.08038290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.25 or 1.00492179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021439 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

