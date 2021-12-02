R. H. Seale Sells 62,500 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
R. H. Seale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00.
QTWO traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,985. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
