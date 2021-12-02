R. H. Seale Sells 62,500 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R. H. Seale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Q2 alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00.

QTWO traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,985. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Q2 by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Q2 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.