R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $10.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 57,335 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $754.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

