Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,770. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

