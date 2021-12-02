Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RAIFY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

