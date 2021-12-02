Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3611 per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.