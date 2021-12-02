Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Rambus by 16.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rambus by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

