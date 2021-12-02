Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.36.

TSE MAG opened at C$19.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$17.88 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 376.04.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.