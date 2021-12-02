Raymond James Increases BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.21 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 586,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after acquiring an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

