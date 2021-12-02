Raymond James Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

TSE:VET opened at C$12.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.43. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

