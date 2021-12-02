Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 233 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $209.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.49 and a 52 week high of $221.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

