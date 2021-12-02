Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 36 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $56,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $553.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.70. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.65.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.