Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after acquiring an additional 254,160 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

