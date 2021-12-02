Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,477 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $162.84 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $169.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average of $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,149. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

