Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,213 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $52,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $153.66. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

