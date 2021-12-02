RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

RICK stock opened at $60.83 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $547.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RICK. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 85.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

