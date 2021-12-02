Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,224,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 2,158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLLMF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

