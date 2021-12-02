Realio Network Market Cap Hits $8.19 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $8.19 million and $151,781.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00095014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.01 or 0.07948664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,311.08 or 1.00141970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

