Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Root (ROOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2021 – Root is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

11/16/2021 – Root was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

11/15/2021 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

10/20/2021 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Shares of ROOT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 73,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,161. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $901.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Root by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Root by 31.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Root by 0.6% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Root by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

