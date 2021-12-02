Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

