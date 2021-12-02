Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of REPH opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 991.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 278.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,894,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $6,383,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,069,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 245,937 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

