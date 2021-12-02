Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) Trading Down 13%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)’s share price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 20,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36.

About Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

