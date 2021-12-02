Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) versus The Competition Financial Review

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS: RCRT) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Recruiter.com Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -78.75% N/A -125.52% Recruiter.com Group Competitors -3.09% -4.21% 6.27%

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Recruiter.com Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group Competitors 331 1445 2346 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million -$17.04 million -0.84 Recruiter.com Group Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.67

Recruiter.com Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Recruiter.com Group peers beat Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

