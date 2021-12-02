RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. RED has a total market cap of $920,041.08 and $37,037.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.47 or 0.00362884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000090 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.