Redbox Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redbox in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Redbox alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDBX. B. Riley began coverage on Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 11.07 on Thursday. Redbox has a twelve month low of 9.12 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

Redbox Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.