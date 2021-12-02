RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of RDHL opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.73. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.