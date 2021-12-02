Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 174,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Chevron by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

