Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

NYSE:SJM opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

