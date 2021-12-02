Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $306.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.