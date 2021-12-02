Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.