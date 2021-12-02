Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $215.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.80.

