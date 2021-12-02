Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLBY remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Reliability has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

About Reliability

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

