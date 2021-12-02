Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RLBY remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Reliability has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
About Reliability
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.