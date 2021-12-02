Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

