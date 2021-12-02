Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,096,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 693.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 479,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 375,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Relx by 2,544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

