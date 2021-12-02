Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Relx by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 44.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Relx by 15.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relx by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $31.18. 21,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Relx has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.