Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Relx by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 44.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Relx by 15.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relx by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.