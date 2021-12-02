Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 108,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.66 million, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in Renalytix AI by 77.3% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

