Renee P. Tannenbaum Sells 5,305 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZGNX stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZGNX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,687 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

