Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $10.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.74.
Several research firms have issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.06 on Monday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
