Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $10.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.06 on Monday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

