Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nerdwallet Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nerdwallet in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Nerdwallet stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Nerdwallet has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

