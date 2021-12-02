Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.06

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as low as C$14.57. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$14.63, with a volume of 51,699 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.47.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

