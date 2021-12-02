Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$78.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$69.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$69.42 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 68.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

