Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.85. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 4,647 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

